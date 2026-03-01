Odisha to roll out leprosy vaccination in 2 high-load districts

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over a steady rise in multibacillary (MB) leprosy cases in Odisha, the Odisha government has decided to roll out a vaccination drive against the disease in high-burden districts to achieve leprosy eradication by 2027.

Dhenkanal and Boudh districts have been identified for the pilot phase of the drive. Subsequently, the targeted programme will be expanded to other endemic districts in a phased manner.

The Health and Family Welfare department has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to initiate the immunisation programme at the earliest, considering the emerging disease pattern. People in areas with high leprosy prevalence will be administered with Mycobacterium indicus pranii (MIP), an exclusive vaccine for leprosy, developed in India.

The move assumes significance as statistics indicate that overall new leprosy cases may have declined compared to pre-pandemic levels but the proportion of MB cases, a severe and infectious form of the disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, has been rising consistently.

Odisha recorded 10,786 new leprosy cases in 2018-19; the case load declined to 7,349 in 2024-25. The annual new case detection rate (ANCDR) fell from 23.2 per lakh population in 2018-19 to 15.8 in 2024-25.

However, the reduction was uneven. Cases dipped sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic - from 10,077 in 2019-20 to 6,148 in 2020-21 and 5,729 in 2021-22, before showing a rising trend to 8,396 in 2023-24. The detection of 7,349 cases in 2024-25 may have reflected a marginal decline but officials admitted that pandemic-related disruptions may have led to delayed detection.