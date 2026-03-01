Rape accused escapes hospital during medical exam, recaptured after 8-hour hunt in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: A rape accused, who had escaped from a government-run hospital during a medical examination, was arrested by Biridi police after an eight-hour search operation on Friday.

The accused, Chilika Ghadei (45), a tractor driver from Adhang Majurai under Biridi police limits, had been admitted to the Biridi community health centre for medical examination in connection with a rape case on Friday. During the examination, he reportedly jumped over the boundary wall of the hospital and fled, evading the police personnel on duty.

Following the incident, a police team led by Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt. After an extensive eight-hour search, the accused was apprehended from bushes near the Biluakhai riverbed in Balia village within the same police limits in the evening.