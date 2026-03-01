Summer is here, mercury to soar over the next two weeks in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the winter making an exit, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in day temperature - by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius - in Odisha.

Already, the heat has made its presence felt with the day temperature soaring in many parts of the state well past 35 deg C. Jharsuguda was the hottest place having recorded 36.8 deg C on the day.

Sambalpur recorded 36.6 deg C, Hirakud 36.4 deg C, Sonepur 35.9 deg C, Sundargarh and Titilagarh 35.8 deg C each, Bhubaneswar and Angul 35.7 deg C each, Chandbali 35.8 deg C, Talcher and Rourkela 35.4 deg C each and Balangir and Bhadrak 35 deg C each.

Not just the days, the nights are expected to get warmer too and witness a gradual rise by 2 degree to 3 deg C, the weather office said. In its extended range outlook for two weeks, the regional met office predicted that maximum temperature will likely remain in the range of 34 deg to 36 deg C in parts of north interior districts and 32 deg to 34 deg C in the remaining areas of the state between February 27 and March 5.

The mercury is expected to shoot up and the day temperature is expected to hover around 36 degree to 38 deg C in interior districts and 34 degree to 36 deg C over rest parts of the state from March 6 to 12.

As per the regional met office, the day temperature may remain appreciably above normal in parts of north interior Odisha during the period. The met office has also forecast shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday morning.