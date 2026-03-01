Sundargarh woman found hacked to death at home, police probe underway

ROURKELA: A 52-year-old woman was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants while she was alone at her house in Jhirpani village under Sundargarh’s Kutra police limits on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sarojini Ekka. The matter came to light after her son who had gone to appear for his matriculation exam returned home and found Ekka lying in a pool of blood.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Kutra IIC Lokeshwar Sahu said on receiving information about the incident, police along with scientific team reached the spot and seized the body.

As per preliminary investigation, it appeared a sharp weapon had been used in the crime. “The woman had deep cut injuries on her head which led to her death. It is yet to be clear if one or more persons are involved. Investigation is on from all angles to identify the killer,” the IIC added.