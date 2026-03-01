Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for holistic development of Angul, urges youth to become wealth creators

ANGUL: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the aim should be to take the industrial district of Angul to new heights while fostering a modern commercial ecosystem and encouraging youth to become wealth creators.

Pradhan took part in the golden jubilee celebration of the Angul district Commerce and Industrial Association as the chief guest. On the occasion, Pradhan performed the Bhumi Pujan for a Banijya Bhawan named after his illustrious father, Debendra Pradhan.

The successful completion of 50 years by the district’s industrial and commerce body reflects Angul’s financial progress, he said and added that Angul district, which is rich in natural resources, has secured a special place on India’s industrial map.

Describing Angul as a “mini India”, Pradhan noted that the district is home to mines, factories and large markets. He said Angul contributes the highest revenue to the state and plays a front-ranking role in power generation.

The Union minister said Angul should focus not only on industry but also on agriculture, tourism and MSMEs. He underlined the need to effectively utilise around two lakh hectares of agricultural land and develop the district into a tourism hub, by giving examples of Tikarapada and promoting modern hotel infrastructure.

Pradhan urged the youth to shift their mindset from job-seeking to wealth creation and called upon the district’s commercial and industrial bodies to create a conducive environment for it. The minister said Angul would play a decisive role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Stressing the importance of health, education, water supply and employment, he added that a prosperous Angul is essential for building a Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat.

Ministers Gokulananda Malik, Sampada Charan Swain and Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany also spoke on the occasion.