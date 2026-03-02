15 Maoists of Odisha committee lay down arms in Chhattisgarh

BARGARH: In a major breakthrough against Left-Wing Extremism, 15 armed Naxals belonging to the Odisha state committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Mahasamund SP, the surrendered cadres were active members of Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasamund (BBM) divisional committee under the western sub-zone of the Odisha committee. Of the 15 cadres, nine are women.

The surrendered Maoists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 73 lakh. Among them is senior leader Sudarshan (57), a state committee member with a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Two divisional committee members carried rewards of `8 lakh each, five area committee members had `5 lakh bounty each, and seven party members had rewards of `1 lakh each.

A total of 14 firearms including three AK-47, two SLRs, two INSAS and four .303 rifles besides three 12-bore guns were surrendered.

Police said the BBM division was formed after 2010 and operated in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border areas. With the surrender, the western sub-zone of the Odisha committee has been completely dismantled.