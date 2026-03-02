BJP keeps it under wraps as fourth Odisha RS seat race gets tight

BHUBANESWAR : With just three days left for filing of nominations for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, political manoeuvring has intensified in Odisha, where the contest for a possible fourth seat has added intrigue to an otherwise straightforward numbers game.

The BJP’s core committee, which met on February 22, is learnt to have forwarded a long list of names to the party’s parliamentary board for final selection out of which six names carry weight. State unit president Manmohan Samal and former state president Samir Mohanty are said to be the front-runners while sitting MPs Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta are also in the reckoning.

Former Union minister Dilip Ray is learnt to be in the race too, while senior leader Golak Mohapatra and former state treasurer Sudarshan Goel have a sizeable backing within the core committee.

Sources indicate that some members are opposed to nominating leaders who already hold organisational posts, citing the party’s ‘one man, one post’ norm. Another influential faction is said to be pushing for the candidature of a prominent mines operator for the fourth seat, fuelling speculation of possible cross-voting.

“The core committee sending names for consideration of the party’s parliamentary board is a mere formality. As the full core committee met after a long time, the Central leadership wanted to give the impression that the selection of candidates is done in a democratic manner,” a senior party leader said.

The Opposition BJD has already announced two candidates despite having the numerical strength to comfortably secure only one seat. In the 147-member Assembly, a candidate requires 30 first-preference votes to be elected to the Rajya Sabha. With 48 MLAs, the BJD can ensure the victory of one nominee, but its decision to field a second candidate has raised eyebrows, as it would require at least 12 additional first-preference votes.