CBSE order cancelling 4 Class XII students’ results quashed

The four students had appeared for the CBSE-conducted Senior School Certificate Examination- 2025 at an Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya centre. Though the results were declared on May 13, 2025, their scores were withheld and marked under UFM.

Subsequently, CBSE cancelled their results in subjects including mathematics, chemistry, biology, economics and english. Earlier on September 15, 2025, the HC ordered CBSE to conduct a fresh inquiry under its bylaws.

Following the inquiry, the board reaffirmed the cancellation, prompting the students to file a fresh petition seeking quashing of the memorandum and publication of their results.

Justice Behera observed, “The cancellation of result of the petitioners on basis of inference, presumptions, conjectures and surmises without any direct evidence or material is not sustainable under law.”