Cop attacked by two youths, hurt

PHULBANI: A police constable was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by two youths in broad daylight near Sai temple area in Phulbani town on Saturday.

The injured cop is Manoranjan Sabat, a resident of Phulbani town. According to preliminary reports, Sabat was in plain clothes when he had an altercation with Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain, both of Salunki Sahi, at around 4 pm. The accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses said the duo knocked Sabat to the ground and repeatedly kicked him before allegedly striking him with sharp-edged weapons and a heavy weighing-scale weight. The cop suffered serious injuries in the assault.