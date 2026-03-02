Cop attacked by two youths, hurt

PHULBANI: A police constable was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by two youths in broad daylight near Sai temple area in Phulbani town on Saturday.
The injured cop is Manoranjan Sabat, a resident of Phulbani town. According to preliminary reports, Sabat was in plain clothes when he had an altercation with Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain, both of Salunki Sahi, at around 4 pm. The accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Eyewitnesses said the duo knocked Sabat to the ground and repeatedly kicked him before allegedly striking him with sharp-edged weapons and a heavy weighing-scale weight. The cop suffered serious injuries in the assault.
Locals intervened and managed to restrain the attackers. Sabat was first admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani, and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for advanced treatment.
On being informed, Phulbani Town police reached the spot and took both the accused into custody. A case was registered in connection with the incident and the accused duo produced in court. Sources said Sabat was posted in Daringbadi police station before being placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty.
The incident has sparked demands from residents for stricter enforcement of public intoxication laws and enhanced patrolling in busy public areas.