Cuttack honours its culinary pride Dahibara Aloodum on Dahibara Diwas

CUTTACK: People of Cuttack and other parts of the state on Sunday savoured their most loved Odia delicacy and Cuttack’s culinary pride Dahibara Aloodum, on the occasion of ‘Dahibara Aloodum Day’ held at the Cuttack-in-Cuttack pavilion in the lower Balijatra ground here.

The event was organised by the Cuttack administration in association with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Development Authority to honour the dish and the love that it has received for all these years.

On the occasion, the Balijatra ground witnessed a huge turnout of visitors from across the state who gathered to enjoy the beloved street delicacy.

“Odias’ love for Dahibara Aloodum is unending. Over the years, its recipe has travelled all across the globe. The tradition was started by Raghu Sasmal, and eventually kept alive by others,” said a city-based resident. A vendor who had set up his Dahibara Aloodum stall at the venue, said his hands were busy all throughout the day. “Such is the demand that we aren’t able to keep up with it,” he said.

Dahibara Diwas is being celebrated from March 1 last year. A culinary pride of Cuttack, Dahibara Aloodum enjoys a legacy as rich and enduring as the city’s own history. The iconic dish from the silver city has earned recognition far beyond Odisha. In 2020, it had won the first award at the 11th National Street Food Festival in New Delhi.