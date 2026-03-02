Debrigarh to host second edition of Bison Fest from March 8

SAMBALPUR: The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is set to host the second edition of the two-day ‘Indian Bison Fest’ on March 8 at Zeropoint.

In the second edition of the festival, the Hirakud Wildlife Division will once again bring together students, volunteers, researchers and nature lovers to celebrate the Indian bison, locally known as ‘Gayala’ and its increasing presence in the Debrigarh-Hirakud landscape.

Hirakud divisional forest officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said this year, the event has been expanded with the introduction of night camping, making it a two-day immersive experience inside the sanctuary.

The programme will begin on March 8 with expert talks and discussions on gaur behaviour, habitat and conservation efforts, along with a wildlife film screening. The sessions will be followed by a guided gaur safari inside the sanctuary. In the evening, campers will take part in a stargazing session.

From the Saptarishi Mandal to Orion, prominent constellations can be clearly observed over the sanctuary and the Hirakud wetland. The next morning will include trekking, a cruise ride and a visit to the Bat Island, home to over 1,000 fruit bats or flying foxes, which can be viewed safely from a distance.

The second edition comes at a time when Debrigarh’s conservation efforts are showing visible results. The latest gaur census, conducted in January, recorded 848 animals, a net increase of 190 within a year, highlighting steady population growth. “Debrigarh has emerged as an important conservation landscape for the Indian bisons in eastern India.