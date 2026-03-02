East Coast Railway announces 132 special trains for Holi

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to facilitate smooth and comfortable travel during the Holi festival, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced 132 Holi special trains will operate from its jurisdiction.

Railway sources said, apart from the 132 special trains, 150 more Holi special trains originating from various parts of the country will also pass through ECoR jurisdiction, enhancing travel capacity during the festive rush.

Every year, passenger movement increases substantially during Holi as people travel to celebrate with their families. Keeping this in view, the special trains will operate from the last week of February till the end of March on several high demand routes.

Major originating special train routes from ECoR are Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur, Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad, Sambalpur-Erode and Puri-Patna. From Visakhapatnam, special trains are being operated towards Tirupati, Shalimar, Cherlapalli and SMVT Bengaluru.