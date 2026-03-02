Expelled BJD MLA Biswal attacks MP Samantaray, alleges misuse of party for business gains

CUTTACK: A day after being expelled from the BJD, former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray, accusing him of joining the regional party primarily to advance his own business interests.

Addressing mediapersons, Biswal claimed Samantaray was involved in the AT chit fund scam and financial irregularities in sanitation work in Cuttack.

“Samantaray has used BJD for his own business. He has swindled over `2.3 crore for months through a company engaged in sanitation work of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). He also took protection money for water that flows from Mahanadi to Paradip,” he alleged.

Biswal also pointed fingers at Samantaray’s personal affairs. “Everyone in Odisha knows what goes on in his house and farmhouse. Similarly, everyone knows well about my character and dedicated work for the party,” he said.

The three-time MLA further dared the MP to fight elections independently. “If he contests for the corporator’s post as an Independent candidate, he will find out how the people of Cuttack truly perceive him,” Biswal said.

Following Biswal’s expulsion from BJD, Samantaray had criticised him for daring to challenge the party chief’s decision. “Biswal is not someone I attach too much importance to. Although his son serves as our MLA, Biswal himself is not in BJD. His conduct at Naveen Niwas following the announcement of Rajya Sabha candidates was highly deplorable,” Samantaray had said.

Alleging that Biswal was instrumental in a foiled coup bid against Naveen in 2012, Samantaray had remarked that the disciplinary action taken against him was justified.