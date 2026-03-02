Farmer killed in tusker attack

DHENKANAL: A 71-year-old farmer was reportedly trampled to death by a tusker in Biradia village under Kapilash forest range here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Satrughna Garnaik.

Sources said at about 9 am, Garnaik went to the village pond to take bath. On the way, he came face-to-face with the tusker which lifted him with its trunk and threw him to the ground before trampling him.

On being informed, local forest staff reached the spot and took Garnaik to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead.

Kapilash ranger Arya Sahu said the family of the deceased would receive an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh after completion of necessary formalities. The tusker has been wandering in the forests of Kapilash and Sadar ranges for the past some days.

Local residents have been warned against venturing out alone to avoid any untoward incident, he added.