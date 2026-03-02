NGT admits appeal challenging EC granted to Dhenkanal quarry

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone Bench, Kolkata, has admitted an appeal challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a private lessee for the Tolarpasi Road Metal Quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

The bench comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh took cognisance of the appeal filed by Sanjib Dhal, a local resident. Dhal challenged the EC granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha for the quarry spread over 12.25 acre at Tolarpasi under Gondia Tehsil.

The appellant contended that the EC was granted without considering the tribunal’s earlier October 13, 2025 order directing SEIAA and the deputy director of mines (DDM), Talcher, to examine his grievance by treating it as a representation and to pass appropriate orders within three months. According to Dhal, the authorities failed to address his concerns and proceeded to issue the impugned environmental clearance.

Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy appeared for the appellant. Observing that prima facie there is no ground to dismiss the appeal at this stage and the first appeal being a matter of right under the provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 is admitted for hearing, the bench issued notices to the chief secretary, collector and district magistrate of Dhenkanal, the deputy director of mines of Talcher, the member secretary of SEIAA, member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and the private lessee.

The bench also called for personal appearance of the member secretaries of SEIAA and OSPCB for assisting the tribunal in just and proper adjunction of the questions involved in the case. They have been directed to remain present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing physically or through video conference with relevant record. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 10, 2026.