Panic grips families of Odia workers as war in Middle East countries escalates

KENDRAPARA: Escalation of the war in Middle East countries following the military strikes by the US and Israel has left family members of workers stranded in the conflict-hit region in a state of fear and anxiety.

Binod Bihari Mishra (71) of Baktapur village in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai town is glued to his TV set, watching news channels and glancing through the pictures of war scenes in Israel and the Gulf countries.

His eldest son Siba Sambhu Mishra (39) works as a plumber in a construction company in Tel Aviv, Israel. “My son talked to his wife on Sunday and told her that the situation in Israel is grave. We are praying for his safety,” said the worried father.

Similarly, Biswabhanu Das (34) of Bodhagaon village under Pattamundai block had gone to Bahrain four years back to work as a plumber. “We are anxious about his well-being as many areas of Bahrain faced missile attacks by Iran on Saturday,” said his father Bijay Das (67).

Talking to TNIE from Bahrain over phone, Biswabhanu said he works in the Bahrain Electromechanical Services Co. WLL ( BEMCO) at Al Muharraq.

“We heard the sound of an explosion due to missile attacks on Saturday night. Our company has advised us to stay indoors. Around 30 Odia workers are engaged in our company. We request the government to evacuate us as soon as possible,” he said.