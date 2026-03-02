Revenue minister takes stock of development projects in Keonjhar

The minister was informed that identification of 13.50 acre government and 15.35 acre private land of the total 62.60 acre required for the Maa Tarini integrated project, has been completed. Around 40 per cent of the land has been handed over to the construction agency.

Pujari laid emphasis on the acquisition of 2,407.36 acre land required for the proposed mega steel plant at Patna. Funds have been sanctioned for conducting a social impact assessment (SIA), as the project involves 12 villages under Chemna and Yamunaposhi panchayats.

The minister announced that the existing sand ghat auction system will be replaced with an e-lottery mechanism. Under the new system, the government will fix a maximum price for sand to regulate market rates. The Revenue and Disaster Management department will oversee the e-lottery process and issue leases at the tehsil level.