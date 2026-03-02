Rs 20.70 lakh cyber fraud: Two arrested from New Delhi

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur cyber crime and economic offences police station unearthed a cyber fraud of Rs 20.70 lakh involving mule bank accounts and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday.

The accused are Jagdish Kumar (44) of New Delhi’s Narela and Ram Ashre (39) of Malkaganj. They were reportedly tasked with encashing money deposited into mule accounts and handing it over to cyber fraud gangs.

Police said a bank account at the Bamra branch of SBI in the name of Sunushi Agro Pvt Ltd was identified as a suspected mule account. On inquiry, the account holder, Achyutananda Patel, was found to be a victim of an organised cyber fraud racket, following which the police registered a case against the accused on Saturday.