BJP names Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named State BJP president Manmohan Samal and sitting Upper House member Sujeet Kumar as the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, setting the stage for a contest after senior leader Dilip Ray declared he would enter the fray as an Independent.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the two leaders in a post on X. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon’ble State President Shri @SamalManmohan7 and senior party leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial on being nominated as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha,” Majhi said.

Soon after the announcement, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Ray declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha.

Speaking to private news channels, Ray said he would file his nomination papers on March 5, the last date for filing nominations.

Ray said he had held discussions with the BJP leadership at both the State and central levels prior to announcing his decision.