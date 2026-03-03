Criminal shot at by masked miscreants

BERHAMPUR: A 24-year-old history-sheeter was reportedly shot at by unidentified miscreants near Sundhibanka village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

Sagar Behera of Arakhpur village suffered a gunshot wound and has been hospitalised. Police said the youth was on way to Sundhibanka village when two masked miscreants opened two rounds of fire at him. One of the bullets hit Sagar’s right thigh. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Police said the attack might be a fallout of previous enmity. Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Sagar was involved in several criminal cases. Three months ago, he attacked a person in Sikula village and was absconding since then. He went to Surat and returned to his village last week.

Efforts are underway to identify the miscreants involved in the incident, Patra added.