Fire close to runway triggers alarm in Jharsuguda airport

JHARSUGUDA: A major mishap was averted after a forest fire on the outskirts of the city rapidly spread close to the runway area of the Veer Surendra Sai Airport here in Jharsuguda on Monday afternoon.

According to Fire Services officials, information about the blaze was received at around 1.15 pm. While the fire originated from within the forested area near the airport, it spread swiftly through the nearby parched fields and advanced towards the airport premises, raising concern.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames. As the blaze reached close to the airport boundary, an additional fire brigade unit was deployed to prevent it from spreading further. After nearly four hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Officials said the intensity of the fire was such that thick black smoke engulfed the surrounding area, triggering panic among local residents. Had there been any delay in response, the fire could have spread near the airport parking area.

Jharsuguda tehsildar Sadakar Kumbhar said, someone carelessly threw something like a cigarette stub into the forest area which possibly triggered the fire. “However, the situation was swiftly brought under control by the Fire Services team before any major mishap could occur,” he added.