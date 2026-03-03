Fire close to runway triggers alarm in Jharsuguda airport

JHARSUGUDA: A major mishap was averted after a forest fire on the outskirts of the city rapidly spread close to the runway area of the Veer Surendra Sai Airport here in Jharsuguda on Monday afternoon.
According to Fire Services officials, information about the blaze was received at around 1.15 pm. While the fire originated from within the forested area near the airport, it spread swiftly through the nearby parched fields and advanced towards the airport premises, raising concern.
Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames. As the blaze reached close to the airport boundary, an additional fire brigade unit was deployed to prevent it from spreading further. After nearly four hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.
Officials said the intensity of the fire was such that thick black smoke engulfed the surrounding area, triggering panic among local residents. Had there been any delay in response, the fire could have spread near the airport parking area.
Jharsuguda tehsildar Sadakar Kumbhar said, someone carelessly threw something like a cigarette stub into the forest area which possibly triggered the fire. “However, the situation was swiftly brought under control by the Fire Services team before any major mishap could occur,” he added.
Four fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze. After extinguishing the flames, the teams conducted a thorough inspection of the surrounding area to ensure there were no remaining hotspots and left only after confirming that the fire had been completely doused. No damage was reported, he added.
Sources said the incidence of open-field fire has become a growing concern in Jharsuguda. In many instances, dry grass and waste materials are deliberately set ablaze which often spiral out of control due to prevailing weather conditions.
Locals also called for strict check on such acts following today’s incident. The fire officials urged residents to exercise extreme caution and refrain from setting fire to dry vegetation or garbage without adequate safeguards.