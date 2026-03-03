Odisha govt issues heatwave advisory for educational institutes as temperature rises

BHUBANESWAR: As summer picks up pace triggering a gradual rise in temperature, the Odisha government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for heatwave management in all educational institutions across the state.

Considering the harsh weather condition, the Higher Education department on Monday asked all colleges and universities to remain prepared and take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate heatwave conditions and safeguard the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff.

As per the SOP, colleges and universities have been advised to conduct or reschedule classes, internal assessments and examinations during morning hours, as far as practicable, to avoid exposure of students to heat and humid conditions. They have also been asked to adjust daily timetables suitably keeping in view the local heat conditions.

This apart, the higher educational institutions (HEIs) have been advised to restrict outdoor academic, sports and co-curricular activities during peak afternoon hours. “If unavoidable, such activities should be conducted during cooler period of the day with adequate safeguards,” the SOP stated.

The HEIs have also been asked to ensure availability of safe and potable drinking water for students and staff at multiple points on the campus and keep sufficient number of ORS packets in stock. Besides, basic first-aid facilities will also have to be kept in readiness in institutions and examination centres to deal with heat-related discomfort among students and staff, if any, in an effective way.