Odisha HSC exam ends, results likely in May first week

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations that were conducted simultaneously by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha concluded on Monday.

BSE president Srikant Tarai said no cases of malpractice or norms violation warranting disciplinary action were reported from anywhere in the state. “Enhanced security measures like AI-integrated monitoring of nodal and examination centres, QR codes and watermarks in question papers were taken for hassle-free conduct of the examinations,” he said.

Tarai added that precautionary steps were taken to ensure transparency and fairness in the exams besides all activities in the nodal and exam centres were monitored live through the central command control room at the BSE head office.

He informed that while evaluation of OMR answer sheets has already commenced, checking of subjective papers will begin from March 19 involving around 15,000 teachers as chief examiners, deputy chief examiners, assistant examiners and scrutinisers for carrying out the evaluation at 51 centres set up in 30 districts and in some sub-divisional headquarters across the state.

“If the evaluation proceeds without disruptions, the results are expected to be announced in the first or second week of May. All necessary precautions are being taken to maintain accuracy and integrity in the evaluation process,” the BSE president added.

The examinations had begun on February 19 and were held across 3,082 centres in the state.