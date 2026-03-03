One killed, three hurt as car hits electricity pole in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A youth was killed and three others suffered critical injuries after their car rammed into an electricity pole near Gidhibas chowk under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Mukhi (25), a resident of Bhandariposi village. The injured are Sagar Behera, Susant Behera and Debendra Behera, all aged between 24 and 25 years and also from Bhandariposi.

Sources said the four youths had gone to attend a ‘Dola Melana’ event in Karanjia on Sunday evening. They were returning home in the wee hours of Monday when the car driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a roadside electricity pole.

Due to the impact, Saroj was killed on the spot while the rest three sustained grievous injuries. Sagar was first taken to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Susant and Debendra were admitted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital.

Jashipur police seized Saroj’s body for postmortem. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.