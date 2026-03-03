Sambalpur, Bargarh courts receive fresh bomb threats

SAMBALPUR/BARGARH : Fresh emails threatening bomb attacks were sent to two courts in Sambalpur and Bargarh late on Sunday night, putting police officials in both the districts on their toes.

After the District and Sessions court in Sambalpur received the bomb threat email, police launched a comprehensive security operation, deploying personnel to secure the premises. The bomb disposal squad was roped in to conduct a thorough search. The court complex was inspected overnight, and by Monday morning, authorities confirmed that no explosives or suspicious objects had been found.

A similar threat was reported at the Civil Court complex in Bargarh. An email, purportedly sent from an Outlook mail ID, allegedly warned of five bomb blasts and the presence of three ‘suicide Maoists’ within the court premises before lunch hour. Following the email, the District and Sessions Judge of Bargarh formally requested the SP to deploy adequate security personnel and a bomb squad to carry out a detailed search of the premises.

Earlier, a bomb threat was received at the Sambalpur court on January 8, followed by a similar email targeting the Bargarh court on February 6. In both the instances, exhaustive searches were conducted and the threats were later determined to be hoaxes.