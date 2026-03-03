Odisha SHG turns to nature to produce Holi colours from vegetables and flowers

JEYPORE: Amid complaints of synthetic colours flooding the markets ahead of Holi, a women self-help group (SHG) in Dumuriput village under Koraput block has turned to nature to promote safer celebrations by producing herbal ‘gulal’ from vegetables and flowers.

Members of Tulasi SHG are preparing natural colours using ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, leafy greens and marigold flowers. The raw materials are first cut into small pieces and ground to extract colour. The extract is then mixed with rice flour, maida or gram flour to form a paste, which is dried in sunlight and later blended into fine powder. Sandalwood powder or lemongrass oil is added to enhance fragrance before packaging.

The group’s president Sipra Raut said the initiative was driven by the concern for children’s safety during celebration of Holi. “Chemical colours can harm the eyes, nose and skin. We wanted to prepare herbal colours so that people, especially, kids, can celebrate Holi safely. This year, the administration encouraged us by providing a stall near the district collectorate for selling our products,” she said.

The SHG, comprising 10 members, has been producing herbal gulal for the past three years. Two of its members have received specialised training for the purpose. With support from the Odisha Livelihood Mission, the SHG members underwent training in Bhubaneswar and later began commercial production.

The colours are now being sold in different parts of Koraput district with marketing assistance from ORMAS. Plans are underway to expand sales to other neighbouring districts.

The SHG members said their focus is not solely on profit but on promoting eco-friendly and skin-safe alternatives. Their initiative has not only created livelihood opportunities but also encouraged the use of natural products for a safer and greener Holi celebration.