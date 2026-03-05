BJP fields Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named State BJP president Manmohan Samal and sitting Upper House member Sujeet Kumar as the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, while senior leader and former Union minister Dilip Ray declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate, setting the stage for a contest.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the two leaders in a post on X. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon’ble State President Shri @SamalManmohan7 and senior party leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial on being nominated as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha,” Majhi said.

Soon after the announcement, Ray declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha.

Speaking to private news channels, Ray said he would file his nomination papers on March 5, the last date for filing nominations.

Ray said he had held discussions with the BJP leadership at both the State and central levels before announcing his decision.

Asked whether he was confident of securing support from legislators of the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, Ray remained guarded. “I will throw light on my strategy after filing nomination on March 5,” he said.

Later, speaking to media persons at his official residence, the Chief Minister announced the BJP’s support for Ray’s candidature. Describing Ray as a veteran leader, Majhi praised his past performance as a minister in the State and at the Centre.

The Chief Minister said that none of the parties had the numbers to elect a fourth candidate. “I am confident that Ray will win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat as an Independent, which has been proved in the past,” he said.

Majhi also praised Samal as a seasoned and dedicated grassroots leader who has long contributed to organisational strengthening and public life with commitment. He expressed confidence that Samal would effectively raise issues concerning Odisha’s interests in the Rajya Sabha.