BJP fields Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named State BJP president Manmohan Samal and sitting Upper House member Sujeet Kumar as the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, while senior leader and former Union minister Dilip Ray declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate, setting the stage for a contest.
Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the two leaders in a post on X. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon’ble State President Shri @SamalManmohan7 and senior party leader Shri @SujeetKOfficial on being nominated as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha,” Majhi said.
Soon after the announcement, Ray declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha.
Speaking to private news channels, Ray said he would file his nomination papers on March 5, the last date for filing nominations.
Ray said he had held discussions with the BJP leadership at both the State and central levels before announcing his decision.
Asked whether he was confident of securing support from legislators of the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, Ray remained guarded. “I will throw light on my strategy after filing nomination on March 5,” he said.
Later, speaking to media persons at his official residence, the Chief Minister announced the BJP’s support for Ray’s candidature. Describing Ray as a veteran leader, Majhi praised his past performance as a minister in the State and at the Centre.
The Chief Minister said that none of the parties had the numbers to elect a fourth candidate. “I am confident that Ray will win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat as an Independent, which has been proved in the past,” he said.
Majhi also praised Samal as a seasoned and dedicated grassroots leader who has long contributed to organisational strengthening and public life with commitment. He expressed confidence that Samal would effectively raise issues concerning Odisha’s interests in the Rajya Sabha.
Majhi described Kumar as a highly educated and experienced parliamentarian, noting his prior experience in the Upper House. He said Kumar’s understanding of parliamentary affairs would help articulate Odisha’s developmental priorities at the national level.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that both leaders would play a significant role in advancing the vision of a prosperous and developed Odisha while representing the State in Parliament.
A founding member of the BJD and a former minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led coalition government, Ray has a history of defying political odds. In 2002, days before the Rajya Sabha elections, he was expelled from the BJD by party president Naveen Patnaik.
Despite the setback, Ray contested as an Independent and secured victory to the Upper House, reportedly aided by cross voting from legislators of the BJD and its then ally, the BJP, along with support from Congress and other members.
With the BJP formally backing two candidates and Ray entering the race independently, the contest for the remaining seat is expected to witness intense political manoeuvring in the days leading up to the polls.
Earlier, the BJD had named Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota despite being short of numbers. With its numerical strength of 50 members, including two suspended legislators, in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the regional party can comfortably elect one candidate to the Rajya Sabha.
It will fall short by 12 members to elect Hota, who said he is contesting as an Independent and is seeking the blessings of MLAs from all parties.