14-year-old boy lynched over suspicion of goat theft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, 11 arrested

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mob allegedly lynched a 14-year-old boy to death on suspicion of stealing a goat in a village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.
Another minor suffered serious injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised.
Mayurbhanj police have arrested as many as 11 persons from four villages in connection with the incident.
The deceased, Sandip Bindhani, was the son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutkabadi village under Rairangpur Rural police limits.
He was staying with his uncle at Herogoda village under Indokholi gram panchayat, which comes under the jurisdiction of Tiring police station. The area is part of Bahalda block.
The injured minor has been identified as Rakesh Mohanta. He has been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.
On Monday afternoon, locals caught the two minors on allegations of stealing a goat in Herogoda village. They also set their motorcycle on fire. Before handing them over to the police, the villagers allegedly conducted a kangaroo court and the two were assaulted mercilessly.
Both were in a critical condition when police rescued them and admitted them to Jharadihi hospital. Later, they were shifted to Rairangpur hospital. Sandip died during treatment, while Rakesh was shifted to PRM MCH in Baripada after his condition deteriorated.
Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Senapati said Sandip’s father filed a case with Tiring police station on Monday night. Police arrested 11 persons from Indokholi, Herogoda, Gidhighati and Kulgi villages within Tiring and Bahalda police limits on Tuesday.
A case was registered under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 115(2), 109(1), 103(1), 326(1), 303(2) and 190 of the BNS 2023 against the 11 accused. The number of arrests is expected to increase, said the SDPO.
Sandip was a Class 9 student of Basingi Government High School.