14-year-old boy lynched over suspicion of goat theft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, 11 arrested

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mob allegedly lynched a 14-year-old boy to death on suspicion of stealing a goat in a village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Another minor suffered serious injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised.

Mayurbhanj police have arrested as many as 11 persons from four villages in connection with the incident.

The deceased, Sandip Bindhani, was the son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutkabadi village under Rairangpur Rural police limits.

He was staying with his uncle at Herogoda village under Indokholi gram panchayat, which comes under the jurisdiction of Tiring police station. The area is part of Bahalda block.

The injured minor has been identified as Rakesh Mohanta. He has been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.