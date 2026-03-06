Brief rain relief from heat during weekend in Odisha, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The state may experience a brief spell of relief from the rising mercury as light to moderate rain and thunderstorm are expected in parts of Odisha for two days on March 8 and 9, the IMD predicted on Thursday.

The met officials also predicted shallow to moderate fog in multiple districts on March 6. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty informed that an upper air cyclonic circulation currently lays over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

Under its influence, parts of the state may receive light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm with gusty wind of about 40 km per hour towards March 8 and 9.

Parts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will witness rainfall activities on March 8. Similarly, parts of north Odisha districts as well as Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur and Boudh will record moderate rainfall on March 9.

Mohanty said there will also be thunderstorm and lightning along with wind up to 40 kmph in parts of north and coastal Odisha districts during these two days. Apart from rains, the state will also witness shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Khurda on March 6.

The met director said there will be no major change in temperature in the state during this period. However, after five days, the daytime temperature will increase again in the state by 2 to 3 degree Celsius.

On the day, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 39.6 degree Celsius followed by 37.5 degree Celsius in Titilagarh. Gopalpur and Dhenkanal also recorded a temperature of 37.1 degree Celsius each.

Daytime temperature in Twin City - Bhubaneswar and Cuttack - stood at 36.4 degree and 34.6 degree Celsius respectively.