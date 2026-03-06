CISF building anti-drone capability in big way, readying cyber commandos: DG Praveer Ranjan

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has chalked up big plans to take on the growing threats of drone and cyber attacks on vital installations which have emerged as new security challenges.

As part of the strategy, the premier agency will take up drone and anti-drone training in a major way, said CISF DG Praveer Ranjan referring to drone attacks during Operation Sindoor, here on Thursday.

A drone training and anti-drone capability training centre has been established at the CISF’s Behror unit in Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also approved establishment of a remote pilot training organisation (RPTO) for training on drone operation and anti-drone systems.

Under its modernisation plan for 2026-30, the CISF has identified 76 components, amounting to `819 crore which include training on drone solutions, establishing an integrated cyber security lab and a dedicated data centre, said the DG on the eve of the 57th Raising Day of the CISF.

The raising day will be attended by Union Home minister Amit Shah at the CISF’s training centre at Mundali in Cuttack. Shah will also inaugurate the central force’s two housing projects at Rajarhat in Kolkata and Maidan Garhi in New Delhi on the occasion.

Besides this, he will lay the foundation stone of CISF’s three new battalions in Guwahati, Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and Nashik in Maharashtra. The total cost of the five projects is around `889.31 crore.

To tackle cyber threats, CISF trained its personnel at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. The central force has tied up with IIT-Madras to provide advanced training to its personnel on handling cyber threats.