CISF building anti-drone capability in big way, readying cyber commandos: DG Praveer Ranjan

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has chalked up big plans to take on the growing threats of drone and cyber attacks on vital installations which have emerged as new security challenges.
As part of the strategy, the premier agency will take up drone and anti-drone training in a major way, said CISF DG Praveer Ranjan referring to drone attacks during Operation Sindoor, here on Thursday.
A drone training and anti-drone capability training centre has been established at the CISF’s Behror unit in Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also approved establishment of a remote pilot training organisation (RPTO) for training on drone operation and anti-drone systems.
Under its modernisation plan for 2026-30, the CISF has identified 76 components, amounting to `819 crore which include training on drone solutions, establishing an integrated cyber security lab and a dedicated data centre, said the DG on the eve of the 57th Raising Day of the CISF.
The raising day will be attended by Union Home minister Amit Shah at the CISF’s training centre at Mundali in Cuttack. Shah will also inaugurate the central force’s two housing projects at Rajarhat in Kolkata and Maidan Garhi in New Delhi on the occasion.
Besides this, he will lay the foundation stone of CISF’s three new battalions in Guwahati, Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and Nashik in Maharashtra. The total cost of the five projects is around `889.31 crore.
To tackle cyber threats, CISF trained its personnel at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. The central force has tied up with IIT-Madras to provide advanced training to its personnel on handling cyber threats.
The trained cyber commandos will advise the industries, aviation sector and other organisations on how to effectively tackle the digital attacks. The CISF is infusing latest technology to enhance security at vital installations in the country.
Informing about CISF’s future roadmap, Ranjan said the Force’s expanded functional sectors now include aviation, ports, industries, transport, coal mines and strategic installations within departments of atomic energy and space.
The CISF will also provide skill enhancement training to Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) to ensure robust security measures are in place in industries, refineries, mines, power plants and the regional airports here.
Currently, about 6,000 CISF personnel are deployed in various vital installations of the state like Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Steel Plant in Sundargarh.
During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the CISF DG to provide training to OISF personnel in various domains. “The modalities to enhance the capabilities of the OISF personnel are being worked out,” Ranjan said.
Currently, the CISF has a total strength of two lakh personnel and provides security cover to 361 vital installations spread across 25 states and five Union territories. Its Special Security Group (SSG) provides security to over 156 protectees.
In Odisha too, CISF is planning to expand its footprint and has requested the state government to provide land to establish its zonal office. As of now, the central force is operating from its training centre in Mundali.
With CISF expanding its area of operations, it has also asked the Odisha government to provide land to raise three new battalions for coastal security. The Centre has already designated CISF as recognised security organisation for over 250 major and small ports across the country.