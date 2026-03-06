Maoist violence will end by March 31, says Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that India will become free of Maoist violence by March 31, declaring that security forces will defeat attempts to create a “red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati”.
Shah made the remarks while attending the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kharavela Regional Training Centre in Mundali near Cuttack. He highlighted the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the country’s critical infrastructure.
Addressing CISF personnel and trainees at the event, Shah said the force has transformed significantly since its inception and has successfully taken on multiple challenges while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and courage.
“In 56 years, CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges. Bravery, sacrifice and self-denial are the hallmarks of India’s glorious history. By combining these qualities with dedication and armed with modern weaponry, CISF has demonstrated the courage to face all kinds of challenges,” Shah said.
He expressed gratitude to all personnel of the force for their service to the nation.
Emphasising the growing importance of industrial and infrastructure security in India’s development journey, the Union Home Minister said the CISF would be entrusted with the responsibility of securing all ports across the country in the future.
Shah also made a strong statement on the government’s campaign against Left-wing extremism. “Today, I want to assure the nation that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31. Our forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati,” he said.
He added that eliminating Naxalism would be a major achievement for the country’s security forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the Prime Minister’s goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047 and the third-largest economy by 2027, in which the CISF will play a crucial role.
Earlier in the day, Shah laid a wreath at the Braveheart Memorial at the training centre, paying tribute to CISF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, senior officers of the state government and CISF, trainees and personnel of the force. (eom)
