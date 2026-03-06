Maoist violence will end by March 31, says Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that India will become free of Maoist violence by March 31, declaring that security forces will defeat attempts to create a “red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati”.

Shah made the remarks while attending the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kharavela Regional Training Centre in Mundali near Cuttack. He highlighted the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the country’s critical infrastructure.

Addressing CISF personnel and trainees at the event, Shah said the force has transformed significantly since its inception and has successfully taken on multiple challenges while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and courage.

“In 56 years, CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges. Bravery, sacrifice and self-denial are the hallmarks of India’s glorious history. By combining these qualities with dedication and armed with modern weaponry, CISF has demonstrated the courage to face all kinds of challenges,” Shah said.