Mob lynches minor to death over goat theft in Mayurbhanj village, 11 arrested

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mob allegedly lynched a 14-year-old boy to death on suspicion of stealing a goat, in Herogoda village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district. The incident took place on February 2 (Monday).

Another minor suffered serious injuries in the incident and was hospitalised. Mayurbhanj police have arrested as many as 11 people from four villages in this connection.

The deceased, Sandip Bindhani, was son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutkabadi village under Rairangpur Rural police limits.

As per police, Sandip was staying with his uncle at Herogoda village under Indokholi gram panchayat which comes under Tiring police station jurisdiction. He was studying in Class IX at Baisinga Government High School there. The area is part of Bahalda block.

The injured was identified as Rakesh Mohanta. He was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada.

Sources said on Monday afternoon, locals caught the two minors on charges of stealing a goat. They also set their motorcycle on fire.

Instead of handing the duo to police, the villagers conducted a kangaroo court and allegedly assaulted both of them.