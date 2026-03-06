Mob lynches minor to death over goat theft in Mayurbhanj village, 11 arrested

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mob allegedly lynched a 14-year-old boy to death on suspicion of stealing a goat, in Herogoda village under Tiring police limits of Mayurbhanj district. The incident took place on February 2 (Monday).
Another minor suffered serious injuries in the incident and was hospitalised. Mayurbhanj police have arrested as many as 11 people from four villages in this connection.
The deceased, Sandip Bindhani, was son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutkabadi village under Rairangpur Rural police limits.
As per police, Sandip was staying with his uncle at Herogoda village under Indokholi gram panchayat which comes under Tiring police station jurisdiction. He was studying in Class IX at Baisinga Government High School there. The area is part of Bahalda block.
The injured was identified as Rakesh Mohanta. He was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada.
Sources said on Monday afternoon, locals caught the two minors on charges of stealing a goat. They also set their motorcycle on fire.
Instead of handing the duo to police, the villagers conducted a kangaroo court and allegedly assaulted both of them.
Both were in critical condition when police rescued them and admitted them to Jharadihi hospital. Later, they were shifted to Rairangpur hospital. Sambit died during treatment and while Rakesh was shifted to PRM MCH in Baripada.
Rairangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Birendra Senapati said Sambit’s father filed a case with Tiring police on Monday night. Subsequently on Tuesday, police arrested 11 people from Indokholi, Herogoda, Gidhighati and Kulgi villages within Tiring and Bahalda police limits.
“A case was registered under sections 191(2),(3), 126(2), 115(2), 109(1), 103(1), 326(1), 303(2), 190 BNS-2023 against the 11 accused. The number of arrests is expected to increase,” said the SDPO.
Sources said Rakesh’s condition has stabilised and he has been discharged from the hospital.