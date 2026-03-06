On way to court hearing, 45-year-old Odisha man hacked to death

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking pointer to law and order situation, a 45-year-old man was hacked to death just outside the additional district judge court complex in Bhanjanagar on Thursday while he was on his way to attend hearing of a case in which he was an accused.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Swain, a resident of Buduli village under Bhanjanagar police limits. Accused Dillip Jena was lying in wait and launched a vicious attack on him.

The attack was so sudden that despite the area being crowded, with a number of police personnel present nearby, Dillip managed to carry out the assault before anyone could react. Ashok was immediately rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital, while Dillip was overpowered by the police at the spot.

Police said Dilip, a native of Dihapadhala village had filed a monetary fraud case against Ashok, following which he was arrested last year. Ashok was later released on bail and had come to the court on Thursday to attend the hearing of the case.

However, before Ashok could enter the court premises, Dillip reportedly attacked him with an axe, leaving onlookers stunned. Ashok reportedly received more than 20 deep cuts on various parts of his body, including the head.

Ashok was declared brought dead at the hospital. Dillip was arrested and being interrogated, said Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra. Further investigation is on, the SP added.

The body has been sent for postmortem, while the police have seized the axe used in the crime. A scientific team has also begun investigating the case.

Although the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that Dillip attacked Ashok either due to the monetary fraud or out of some other suspicion.

The brazen murder near a court complex has sent shockwaves in the entire region.