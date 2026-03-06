Six years on, six drinking water projects yet to be completed in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Although six years have already passed, six mega drinking water projects in Kalahandi district continue to remain incomplete despite expenditure of crores of rupees, leaving local residents struggling to meet their water needs amid the ongoing summer season.

As per sources, the six projects under the RWSS wing of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) department were to be undertaken in Golamunda, Jaipatna, Junagarh, Kalampur, Koksara and Thuamul Rampur blocks.

The construction work had been entrusted to a Hyderabad-based firm, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in 2020-21. The then BJD government had approved a total budget of over Rs 828.74 crore for these six projects, of which approximately only around Rs 418.54 crore has been spent till date.

Official sources said the project in Bandhugaon under Golamunda block has shown the most progress and is currently partially functional with around Rs 168.94 crore spent from the total sanctioned funds of Rs 177.83 crore.

For Mukhiguda project in Jaipatna block, only Rs 75.05 crore has been spent so far from the total Rs 168.50 crore. Similarly, only around Rs 85.64 crore has been spent from total Rs 180.25 crore in the Chilakpur project of Junagarh block. In Karmeli project under Kalampur block, around Rs 23.41 crore has been used up from total Rs 53.23 crore. In Moter project of Koksara block, out of Rs 149.98 crore, Rs 41.74 crore has been spent while in Adri project of Thuamul Rampur block Rs 23.73 crore has been used so far from total around Rs 98.92 crore.