CISF deployment at all ports in future: Union Minister Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that India will become free of Maoist violence by March 31, declaring that security forces will defeat attempts to create a ‘red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati’.

Shah was speaking at the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kharavela Regional Training Centre in Mundali near Cuttack.

Addressing CISF personnel and trainees at the event, Shah said the force has transformed significantly since its inception and has successfully taken on multiple challenges while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and courage.

“In 56 years, the CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges,” Shah said, expressing gratitude to all personnel of the force for their service to the nation.

Emphasising the growing importance of industrial and infrastructure security in India’s development journey, the Union Home Minister said the CISF would be entrusted with the responsibility of securing all ports across the country in the future. After taking over port security, the CISF will also secure ports along the country’s vast maritime border.

“Four years ago, we had asked the CISF to develop a model in hybrid mode and provide security to private industrial groups as well. The model has now been prepared with the most modern equipment. In the coming days, the CISF will also provide security to private industrial groups in hybrid mode,” he said. Shah also made a strong pitch for the government’s campaign against Left-wing extremism.