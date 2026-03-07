Day temperature in Odisha likely to rise by 2–3°C next week: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise in mercury level in Odisha within three days.

The national weather agency said the day temperature will gradually rise by 2 degree C to 3 deg C from next week. Some parts of the state are expected to witness light to moderate rains, thunderstorm and gusty surface winds for three days under the influence of the trough from the cyclonic circulation over north-west Odisha and neighbourhood to north-west Uttar Pradesh across north Chhattisgarh and north-east Madhya Pradesh.

However, the rainfall activity is expected to subside from Monday and thereafter the day temperature is likely to witness a rise. “Once the impact of the trough is over, there will be a rise in the maximum day temperature,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

In the last 24 hours, the day temperature was above normal by about 5 deg C to 6 deg C at some places. Paralakhemundi was the hottest at 37.8 deg C, followed by Titlagarh 37.5 deg C and Bhawanipatna 37 deg C on the day. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34.7 deg C and 32.8 deg C respectively during the period.