Forest fire rages, Odisha tops chart with over 6,700 cases, SOP issued

BHUBANESWAR: With daytime temperature rising, Odisha now leads the country in forest fire incidents, recording more than 6,700 wildfires since the start of the season from January 1.

As per the statistics of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the state has logged 6,762 incidents of forest fire between January 1 and March 6.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh stands second with 5,039 cases, followed by Karnataka (4,462), Maharashtra (4,061) and Telangana (3,800) during this period.

From Koraput to Sambalpur and Nayagarh to Mayurbhanj, wildfire has started engulfing several forest patches and their periphery across the state, with 94 large forest fire points still active in different parts.

The incidence of forest fire in the state started picking up from the last week of February. The state reported 669 cases of wildfire in a single day on Friday (March 6), throwing fresh challenges to the frontline staff of the forest department.

In Similipal, state’s biggest tiger reserve, around 96 forest fire points have been detected in the current season so far. A total 79 fire points have been detected in Similipal North division, while another 17 fire points have been reported in Similipal South division. Five large forest fire points are still active in Chahala, Nawana and Talabandha areas of the tiger habitat, the FSI data suggests.