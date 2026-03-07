Mapping of around 90 per cent voter list completed ahead of SIR

BHUBANESWAR: Chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan on Friday said that nearly 90 per cent mapping of the voter list has already been completed in the state ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR), which will start from April 1.

Addressing mediapersons here, the CEO said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the 2002 voter list will be used as a baseline and all voters in the 2025 list will be mapped against it.

The mapping process will include voters’ names, relatives’ names, age/date of birth, polling station, part number and EPIC details. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will assist in the field, and voters can verify their information via the ECI NET portal, Voter Service portal, CEO Odisha website, or ECINET mobile app.

The CEO requested the citizens to check their names in both the 2025 and 2002 voter lists and provide the relevant details to their BLOs. If a voter’s name does not appear in the 2002 list, they can provide their parents’ details for mapping. In cases where neither the voter’s nor their parents’ names appear in the 2002 list, details of grandparents can be used, he added.

Gopalan said if all these fails, a citizen should not worry as his name will be registered in the voters’ list as per the prescribed procedure. He clarified that no documents or Aadhaar cards are required for this mapping, and once SIR begins, the registration of names will follow the prescribed procedure.