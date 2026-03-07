Over 300 liquor bottles found on premises of Samaleswari temple in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Over 300 liquor bottles and disposable plates and glasses were recovered from within the premises of Maa Samaleswari temple on Friday, sparking a massive public outrage.

The bottles and the disposables were found behind the temple’s Deepa Ghar, a secluded section of the shrine that devotees rarely visit. Several makeshift chulhas were also discovered at the spot along with packets of masala, raising suspicions that meat had been cooked and consumed there.

The incident triggered resentment among the priests and devotees, who described it as an insult to the religious sentiments of the worshippers who visit the temple. They staged protests demanding stringent action against those responsible for the alleged desecration.

They blamed the security agency for the apparent lapse. Questions were raised about how such activities could take place within the temple premises despite the presence of hundreds of security personnel and extensive CCTV surveillance.

Following the protests, a cleaning drive was undertaken in the area to clear the liquor bottles from the site. Facility in-charge A Guha said, “A total of 108 security personnel, including relievers, have been deployed on the temple premises. However, there was no constant security presence behind the Deepa Ghar, where the bottles were found. We acknowledge the lapse and have instructed that the entire premises be thoroughly checked and cleaned to prevent such incidents in the future.”

On getting information, enforcement officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Susanta Sahoo rushed to the temple and inspected the site. “I reviewed the security arrangements and instructed the agency concerned to clean the premises immediately. Since an external agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of sanitation and security, the Temple Trust Board cannot be held responsible. This appears to be a serious lapse on the part of the agency,” he said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the people who organised the alleged feasts within the temple premises and how liquor bottles and other items were brought there. Officials said a notice would be served on the agency taking care of sanitation and security of the shrine.