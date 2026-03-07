Three die, four injured in road accidents in Kandhamal, Ganjam districts

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Kandhamal and Ganjam districts on Friday.

Police said one Nadu Nayak (22) of Tilori village in Kandhamal’s Daringibadi area died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sirsamaha. Following the mishap, locals rushed Nadu to Daringibadi hospital where he was declared dead.

Similarly, one person died and four others including a woman were injured in a head-on collision between two bikes near Raipada village under G Udayagiri police limits. The deceased was identified as Subham Rana (22).

In Ganjam, a youth was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike on NH-16 near Gudiadhipa village under Khallikote police limits. Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap took place when the youth was travelling towards Bhubaneswar with wild boar meat reportedly procured from Rambha area.

Police found large chunks of meat scattered on the road at the accident site. An investigation has been launched to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the source from where the boar meat was procured.