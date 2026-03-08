102-year-old dies by suicide, police probe on in Odisha

PARADIP: A 102-year-old man was found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a half-constructed house in Bhutmundai village under Paradip Lock police limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bata Krishan Mallick. Sources saida heated argument had reportedly ensued between Mallick and his daughter-in-law Pramila (65) over a property dispute on Friday evening. Pramila has alleged that her father-in-law attacked her with an axe.

She was rushed to the Kujang community health centre (CHC) and later discharged after treatment. Pramila’s daughter and her son-in-law, who reside in the same house, were reportedly absent when the incident occurred.

As per Pramila, when she returned home after treatment in the night, Mallick was found hanging from the half-constructed house near their residence.

However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide has remained unclear. As per villagers, there had been frequent family and property disputes between the elderly and his daughter-in-law. However, the deceased’s relative Mituna lodged an FIR with Paradip Lock police stating it was suicide.

Paradip Lock IIC Rashmi Ranjan Dash said an unnatural death case has been registered. “Police have launched an investigation. The body was sent for postmortem. An axe and bangles were seized from the spot,” he added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)