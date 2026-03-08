BJD, BJP slugfest over Ray’s candidature for RS election

Sahoo alleged that by supporting Ray under such circumstances and asserting that he would win, BJP is taking a path which does not conform to its stated policy of transparency in political dealings. He, however, expressed confidence that the BJP would not succeed in its plans and BJD’s second candidate Dr Datteswar Hota would secure victory.

FS&CW minister Krushna Chandra Patra dismissed Sahoo’s allegations of horse-trading and said Ray has support of BJD MLAs who are staunch followers of former CM Biju Patnaik’s ideology. “The BJD is now divided into two factions, one that adheres to the ideology of Biju Babu and the other that does not. Legislators with Biju Patnaik’s ideology would vote for Ray. He will win comfortably,” Patra asserted.

The BJD, which has a strength of 50 in the Assembly including two expelled MLAs, will have 18 surplus votes after the expected victory of its first candidate Santrupt Misra. Its second candidate Dr Hota, can secure victory with support of 14 Congress MLAs and one CPI(M) legislator, provided there is no cross-voting.