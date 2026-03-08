CM Majhi slams ‘disrespect’ to President Murmu during WB visit

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed strong displeasure over the developments surrounding the International Santal Conclave in Siliguri during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the manner in which the programme was handled by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal reflected disrespect towards the President and the entire tribal community.

Reacting sharply to reports that permission for the conclave was denied and the venue was abruptly shifted, Majhi said the incident had hurt the people of Odisha and the tribal communities across the country. “The recent developments in Siliguri during the visit of our Hon’ble President, Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, have deeply saddened the people of Odisha and the entire tribal community across India,” Majhi said in his X post.

He said the denial of permission for the International Santal Conclave and the sudden shifting of venues could not be dismissed as mere “logistical issues”, particularly when the President herself was scheduled to attend the programme. It reflected poorly on the administration of the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“This matter goes far beyond political considerations. An occasion meant to celebrate the rich heritage and identity of the Santhal community should have been treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” the chief minister said.

He further said that any action that diminishes the significance of such a gathering sends an unfortunate message and reflects a lack of sensitivity towards tribal communities.

“The tribal community across the country takes pride in the achievements and leadership of President Murmu and expects that programmes associated with tribal culture and identity are accorded due respect and honour,” he stated.