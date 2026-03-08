Jharsuguda police arrest 13 in two burglary cases

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Friday arrested 13 persons after cracking two separate burglary cases reported earlier this week from different parts of the district.

In the first incident, police arrested nine persons in connection with a robbery at a house in Talmunda village under Laikera police limits on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused are Deepak Khadia (25), Ashok Khadia (20), Ajay Munda (19), Dhananjay Khadia (47), driver of the Bolero used in the crime, Bablu Barabhaya (22), Bhola Nayak (25), Bishal Oram (27) of Sambalpur district, and Biswajit Pasayat (27) of Talamunda. One more accused involved in the case is absconding and a search is on to trace him.

Investigation revealed that the crime was allegedly orchestrated by the prime accused, Biswajit of the same village. Biswajit had recently been booked in a drunk-and-drive case and was worried about arranging money to pay the fine. During this period, he came in contact with Akash, who introduced him to Deepak, a person with previous involvement in burglary cases.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said that after receiving the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up on priority. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene for scientific examination.