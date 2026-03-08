Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition generates curiosity, draws crowd in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition, organised by Odisha Police, is drawing the crowd from different walks of life with its inventive ways to create awareness about the country’s revamped criminal justice system.

From crime skit playing fictional incidents to depict how the justice system works to exhibition on the prowess of the police force, the event is creating a buzz. Organised at the Exhibition Ground, it will continue till March 10.

The exhibition highlights the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the outdated colonial laws.

The Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition was inaugurated by Union Home minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

As part of the programme, the police are exhibiting a crime skit titled ‘Nyaya Path: Dandaru Nyaya Parjyanta and Nyayara Nutana Parichaya’ which is based on a fictional murder and dacoity case within Pahala police station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

In the act, a group of three robbers enter a house, loot jewellery using weapons and attack a couple in front of their daughter. The man succumbs and the woman sustains serious injuries in the incident. The entire sequence of events from police investigation, arrests, filing of the chargesheet and the court sentencing the three to life imprisonment is enacted in the play by a group of students.