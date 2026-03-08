Odisha has enough fuel stock, no need to panic, says minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Panic buying of petrol and diesel was witnessed at several fuel stations across Odisha on Saturday following rumours that fuel stock at petrol pumps were running out. Long queues of vehicles were seen at many filling stations as anxious consumers rushed to stock up on fuel.
However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra dismissed the reports of a shortage and clarified that adequate stock of petrol and diesel is available across the state.
Reacting to the situation, the minister said the rumours about fuel supplies running out are baseless and appealed the public not to panic or indulge in unnecessary hoarding of fuel. He urged consumers to purchase fuel as per their normal requirement and avoid creating artificial shortages through panic buying.
“Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantities at fuel stations across the state. The news about fuel running out is only a rumour. People should not panic or be misled,” Patra said while appealing citizens to maintain calm.
The rush at petrol pumps has been triggered by growing concerns over global oil supply disruptions following the conflict in the Gulf region. The situation has also coincided with a recent increase in domestic cooking gas prices, which has added to public anxiety over rising fuel costs.
The domestic cylinder price of 14.2 kg has increased by `60 per unit, with 19-kg commercial cylinders rising by `115, effective from Friday midnight. The price of domestic cylinder in Bhubaneswar is `939 up from `879. The price of domestic LPG cylinders had remained unchanged since April 2025.
Consumers have also reported delays in the refill of LPG cylinders across the state, further intensifying apprehensions among households.
The minister said that hike in LPG gas depends on factors like fluctuation of price in the international market which is normal. Sources in the Odisha LPG Distributors’ Association (OLPGDA) attributed the delay in getting refill to lock-in period in bookings by major oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum. These OMCs have implemented a 21-day or in some cases up to 30-day lock-in period for domestic LPG cylinder bookings.
The minister reiterated that the government is keeping a close watch on fuel availability and urged people not to believe unverified information circulating on social media.
He assured that both petroleum products, cooking gas supplies and availability of other essential items remain stable and adequate for public needs.