Odisha has enough fuel stock, no need to panic, says minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Panic buying of petrol and diesel was witnessed at several fuel stations across Odisha on Saturday following rumours that fuel stock at petrol pumps were running out. Long queues of vehicles were seen at many filling stations as anxious consumers rushed to stock up on fuel.

However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra dismissed the reports of a shortage and clarified that adequate stock of petrol and diesel is available across the state.

Reacting to the situation, the minister said the rumours about fuel supplies running out are baseless and appealed the public not to panic or indulge in unnecessary hoarding of fuel. He urged consumers to purchase fuel as per their normal requirement and avoid creating artificial shortages through panic buying.

“Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantities at fuel stations across the state. The news about fuel running out is only a rumour. People should not panic or be misled,” Patra said while appealing citizens to maintain calm.

The rush at petrol pumps has been triggered by growing concerns over global oil supply disruptions following the conflict in the Gulf region. The situation has also coincided with a recent increase in domestic cooking gas prices, which has added to public anxiety over rising fuel costs.