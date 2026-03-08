Odisha HC orders crackdown on illegal parking in Cuttack’s Hemraj lane

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered strict enforcement against illegal parking and unauthorised commercial activities on Hemraj Lane in Nayasarak area of Cuttack.

The direction was issued by the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on the basis of a petition filed by two local residents who complained of severe congestion and safety risks in the narrow residential lane. The petitioners alleged that a G+6 building, housing an upscale market complex, had led to traffic bottlenecks, illegal parking and obstruction on the 13-feet-wide road connecting Nayasarak with Manik Ghosh Bazar. They contended that the commercial activity had encroached upon their right to safe living and free movement.

Justice Panigrahi observed, “Hemraj Lane, being only 13 feet wide, cannot serve an upmarket of 50-60 shops without causing genuine obstruction.” He directed the commissioner of police to ensure continuous policing of Hemraj Lane and strictly prohibit parking or halting of vehicles. Any vehicle causing obstruction must be removed immediately through towing or impounding. The bench also asked CMC and the H&UD department to verify the legality of the building housing the market complex.