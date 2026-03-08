Odisha launches 862 urban development projects under MSBY, focus on modern infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the urban landscape under the Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY), with a strong focus on modern infrastructure, better housing and improved civic amenities, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Saturday.
Chairing a high-level meeting here, the minister launched and laid the foundation stones for 862 urban development projects across 47 municipal bodies.
The projects aim to build modern, clean and prosperous cities across Odisha while ensuring organised urban growth and improved quality of life for residents.
As part of the roadmap, he said, the government will undertake comprehensive slum redevelopment in urban areas. Slums will be cleared and their residents provided government housing. The land freed will be utilised for modern market complexes and planned infrastructure, he said.
Mahapatra said, the state government has earmarked Rs 6,000 crore for the scheme over five years, of which Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for the 2025-26 financial year. According to official figures, more than 7,800 projects have already been approved, including over 200 each worth more than Rs 1 crore.
On Saturday, 181 projects were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 681 new projects. Tenders have been issued for 4,685 projects while work orders have already been awarded for 2,735 projects, the minister said.
The MSBY initiative also includes establishment of over 100 gaushalas (cattle shelters), more than 40 office buildings, over 100 market complexes and more than 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in urban areas.
The minister also issued a stern warning against corruption, stating that any official or contractor found involved in malpractice in the implementation of the scheme would face strict action. Emphasising the government’s commitment to cleaner cities, he said, roadside makeshift shops and illegal encroachments will be removed to improve urban aesthetics and mobility.