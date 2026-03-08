Odisha launches 862 urban development projects under MSBY, focus on modern infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the urban landscape under the Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY), with a strong focus on modern infrastructure, better housing and improved civic amenities, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Saturday.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the minister launched and laid the foundation stones for 862 urban development projects across 47 municipal bodies.

The projects aim to build modern, clean and prosperous cities across Odisha while ensuring organised urban growth and improved quality of life for residents.

As part of the roadmap, he said, the government will undertake comprehensive slum redevelopment in urban areas. Slums will be cleared and their residents provided government housing. The land freed will be utilised for modern market complexes and planned infrastructure, he said.