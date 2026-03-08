Seven-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered in Bissamkatak

BERHAMPUR: Hours after he was kidnapped, a seven-year-old boy was found murdered - his throat slit and packed in a sack - in Rayagada district’s Bissamkatak on Saturday morning.
Police suspect ransom demand could be the motive behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the boy, identified as Rushi Gantayat. His paternal uncle, Chandan Gantayat (24), has been detained on suspicion of the crime.
Rushi was abducted from Old Station Basti under Bissamkatak police limits on Friday. After he went missing, his family reportedly received a message from an unknown mobile number demanding `4 lakh as ransom for his release. Police said, the message warned the family not to inform the police or anyone else, threatening serious consequences if the demand was not met.
Family members and relatives began a frantic search for the child in nearby areas. After a thorough search late at night, a sack was recovered from behind the victim’s house. When the sack was opened, Rushi’s body was found inside with his throat slit.
On receiving information, Bissamkatak police, led by IIC Samarpita Swain, reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem. Scientific experts were also informed to assist in the investigation.
Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar, who also visited the spot, said a forensic team went to the crime scene on Saturday and collected evidence. She said a case has been registered at Bissamkatak police station and the investigation is underway. The SP is supervising the investigation.
A senior police officer said that the child might have identified the kidnapper and possibly attempted to escape, following which he may have been killed. The incident has sparked outrage and fear in the locality, with residents demanding swift justice for the deceased.
Swain said that preliminary investigation suggested that Chandan had given snacks to Rushi just before he went missing on Friday. He has been detained for questioning along with his family.