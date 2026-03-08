Seven-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered in Bissamkatak

BERHAMPUR: Hours after he was kidnapped, a seven-year-old boy was found murdered - his throat slit and packed in a sack - in Rayagada district’s Bissamkatak on Saturday morning.

Police suspect ransom demand could be the motive behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the boy, identified as Rushi Gantayat. His paternal uncle, Chandan Gantayat (24), has been detained on suspicion of the crime.

Rushi was abducted from Old Station Basti under Bissamkatak police limits on Friday. After he went missing, his family reportedly received a message from an unknown mobile number demanding `4 lakh as ransom for his release. Police said, the message warned the family not to inform the police or anyone else, threatening serious consequences if the demand was not met.

Family members and relatives began a frantic search for the child in nearby areas. After a thorough search late at night, a sack was recovered from behind the victim’s house. When the sack was opened, Rushi’s body was found inside with his throat slit.