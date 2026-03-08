Teacher held for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse student in Odisha

BHADRAK: Police on Saturday detained a teacher of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl student in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur block.

Accused Krishnananda Mishra (35) has been working as a teacher at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for the past few years and staying within the school premises. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

Police said the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when he reportedly attempted to sexually assault the survivor. However, she managed to escape from the accused and ran out of the school campus. She reached nearby Natiapal village, located around 2 km from the campus and sought shelter at the house of an elderly woman.

The survivor narrated the entire ordeal to the woman. The next morning, the woman informed other villagers about the incident and contacted the girl’s father, who stays in a village under Agarpada police limits. The girl’s father lodged a complaint at the police station. According to the FIR, the accused had molested the girl earlier on January 30 as well.

Kasia Marine Police IIC Kunu Besra said, “Police rescued the minor girl and provided her with necessary medical assistance. The accused teacher has detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is on.”